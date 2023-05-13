CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
CyberAgent Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.
