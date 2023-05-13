CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.74.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.9 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.