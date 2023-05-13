CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.38 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 278,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

