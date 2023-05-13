DallasNews Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
DallasNews Stock Performance
DALN stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.
Institutional Trading of DallasNews
DallasNews Company Profile
DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.
