DallasNews Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

DallasNews Stock Performance

DALN stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

DallasNews Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DallasNews by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DallasNews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

