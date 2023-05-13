Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 307,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $267.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
