Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 307,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $267.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daseke

About Daseke

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 25.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Daseke by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 34.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

