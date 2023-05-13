Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.53. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,367 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.00.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.39%.
Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
