Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dave Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of Dave stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,080. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

