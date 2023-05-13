DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

