Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.14% of Dawson Geophysical worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DWSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

