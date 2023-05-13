Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Aura Biosciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned about 1.00% of Aura Biosciences worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

AURA stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.