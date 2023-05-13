DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0291 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $666,972.71 and $112.51 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00064107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00128413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041052 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00031209 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,353 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.