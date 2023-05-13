Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $418.00 at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $458.55.

DE stock opened at $373.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

