Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares fell 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 111,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 198,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$35.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

