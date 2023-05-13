Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.