Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
