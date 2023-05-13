Dempze Nancy E Acquires 306 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.34. 3,526,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,446. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $226.70 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.