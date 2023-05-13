Dempze Nancy E Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,829,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,433,832. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

