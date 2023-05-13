Dempze Nancy E Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 441,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 49,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,505,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

