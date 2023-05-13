Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

See Also

