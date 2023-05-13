Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,956.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

