Denali Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,617,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after buying an additional 193,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 103,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,021 shares of company stock worth $8,684,881. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

