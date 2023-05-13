Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,383,916. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

