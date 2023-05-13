Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 31.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daseke Company Profile

DSKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.