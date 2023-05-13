Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in International Money Express by 2,701.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $843.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.