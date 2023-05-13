Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,286,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CoreCard Co. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

