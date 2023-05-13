Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $38.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

SIX opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

