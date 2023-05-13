Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2568 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

DBOEY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.87.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

