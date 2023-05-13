dForce USD Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.37 million and approximately $1,087.65 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00299399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,486,161 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01193429 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,075.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.