Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,726. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,200 ($53.00) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

