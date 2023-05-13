Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dicker Data

In related news, insider Mary Stojcevski purchased 3,500 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.01 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of A$28,017.50 ($19,059.52). In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.23 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,334.24 ($39,683.16). Also, insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.01 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of A$28,017.50 ($19,059.52). Insiders purchased a total of 55,588 shares of company stock valued at $446,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

