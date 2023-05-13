Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

DCOM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading

