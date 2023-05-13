Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 291,108 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 291,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Walt Disney worth $624,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.