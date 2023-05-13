Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $520.77 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,813,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Mondelez International worth $520,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

