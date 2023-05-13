Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $770.26 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,972,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Gilead Sciences worth $770,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.17 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

