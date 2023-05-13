Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $821.01 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Morgan Stanley worth $821,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.