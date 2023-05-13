Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $11.12 Billion in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,000,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.70% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.