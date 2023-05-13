Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,218 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,073,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of T-Mobile US worth $570,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

