Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,479 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $689,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day moving average of $276.48. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.