Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 13.9%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) was down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.88 and last traded at C$42.64. Approximately 103,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 40,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$66.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.07.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

