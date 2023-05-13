DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.87 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
