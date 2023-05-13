Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,751,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $23,900,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1,317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 734,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 682,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

