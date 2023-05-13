Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.73.

NYSE:BROS opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $54.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -371.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

