Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 433.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.