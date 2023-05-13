East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 2,344,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,739,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

East Imperial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.22.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

