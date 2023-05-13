Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 24.8% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 267,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,496,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

