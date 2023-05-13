Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 24.8% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
