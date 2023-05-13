Efforce Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $71,930.55 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

