Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

