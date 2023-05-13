Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,165,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $434.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $445.54. The company has a market capitalization of $412.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

