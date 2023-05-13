ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.88

ELIS (XLS) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $21.11 million and $30.88 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11846936 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $160.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11846936 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $160.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/."

