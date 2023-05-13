Elizabeth A. Murray Acquires 2,500 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth A. Murray bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,080.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

