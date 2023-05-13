Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

