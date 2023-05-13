Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.84.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.